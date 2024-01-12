Popular Hudson Valley Venue Announces Temporary Closure

A live music venue has closed its doors for a winter break.

Always sad when a favorite live music venue closes its doors, even if temporary. For live music lovers in the Hudson Valley, there are many great venues that some consider to be a favorite spots. Daryl's House Club in Pawling is one of those great venues that in recent years had closed temporarily, but has since been back in action with a ton of great shows on their lineup. Of course the legendary Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie closed its doors back in October. Many were saying that it was permanently closing, but that is not the case as new owners revealed ambitious plans for the venue which hopefully will see a return of The Chance in either late 2024 or in 2025. Fingers crossed!

Being January in the Hudson Valley, some would consider it to be the dead of winter with not much happening. Personally, I'm not a winter person, so I'm perfectly good with not doing anything in January Winter Break, which actually doesn't sound like a bad idea, and makes perfectly good sense to me. With January being a lull in business typically for a lot of places, just coming off the busy Christmas holiday season, why not take some time off this month?

The Falcon

The Falcon in Marlboro Closed For January Winter Break

The Falcon in Marloboro, NY is a popular Ulster County live music venue and restauarant located off Rt 9W in the heart of Marlboro, overlooking the scenic Marlboro Falls. The interesting thing about The Falcon is that there is never a cover charge for the live performances. Patrons are encouraged to make a donation and all the proceeds go directly to the artists. The venue recently took to social media to wish everyone a happy 2024 and to announce that they are taking the time to rest and relax this month. The venue also said that they'll be coming back with a bang in February, so no need to worry live music lovers and fans of the Falcon. This very temporary closure is just for the month of January with a full lineup of great entertainment starting back up Feb. 1.

Happy 2024! We're taking some time to rest & relax here at The Falcon this month. Then we're coming back with a bang in February! Check our full lineup and make your reservations at www.liveatthefalcon.com. No Tickets. No Cover. Donations Encouraged. Support Living Artists. -The Falcon

Having been to The Falcon before, it really is a world class music venue that is so worth checking out. Such a great, diverse lineup of live music in a beautiful setting. I first vistited The Falcon back in 2019 for a show featuring Corky Laing celebrating the music of Mountain.



Corky Laing and Richie Scarlet celebrating the Music of Mountain Live at The Falcon in 2019. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives.