The Burning Of Kingston Is Coming

Who knew Kingston, NY was going to be set ablaze in October?

Well, not literally, but it has happened before (nearly 250 years ago). The Burning of Kingston is set for a full weekend, commemorating the historic event.

The Burning of Kingston History The Burning of Kingston returns with a weekend full of reenactments, live music, lectures, and a film screening. The event commemorates the Oct. 16, 1777, burning of the then capital of New York State, Kingston, during the American Revolutionary War as part of the Saratoga Campaign by British forces led by Gen. John Vaughan. Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Entertainment Venue Now Hiring Vaughan raided the Hudson Valley and the ensuing blaze destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced state officials to flee to Hurley, NY, with most residents following suit.

Kingston is the only city in Ulster County, New York. It is 91 miles north of New York City and 59 miles south of Albany. The city's metropolitan area is grouped with the New York metropolitan area around Manhattan by the United States Census Bureau. The population was 24,069 at the 2020 United States Census.

Historical reenactments, a grand ball, bucket brigade contests, cemetery ghost tours and much more are part of the weekend-long festivities that will all take place at the Burning of Kingston Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15.

According to their website, "The Burning of Kingston commemoration is a window into colonial life 250 years ago. It is also about the human impact of war, the perseverance and resilience of a community, and an opportunity to understand the larger historical arc of the American Revolutionary War."

