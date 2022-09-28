The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson

Nancy Kennedy

One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you’re on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.

One of the biggest Walkway fundraisers of the year is coming up on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6PM. It’s the Starry Starry Night Fundraising Gala to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the opening of the Walkway. The Gala will be at Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie where you’ll be able to sip delicious local creations and enjoy the bounty of the Hudson Valley.Then take a moonlit elevator ride to stroll the Walkway Over the Hudson at twilight, and enjoy amazing views you can’t find anywhere else. Take in the talents of local artists and musicians and a one of a kind fireworks experience.

This sounds like a perfect autumn night. Delicious local food and drink, good friends, great local entertainment, and a view that can’t be beat. All of that, and it goes to a great cause and a great asset to the Hudson Valley. For more information about the Starry Starry Night Fundraising Gala and other Walkway events, visit the Walkway Over the Hudson website.