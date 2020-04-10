The 5 Nicest Rock Stars I Got to Interview

I’ve been very lucky to have a long career in radio, and even luckier that it’s been on a rock and roll station. The music I love and the music I grew up on. I’ve also done my fair share of interviews. Some of the people I interviewed were surprisingly rude, which is always a big disappointment, but others were surprisingly nice, and those are the ones that stand out the most. So here it is, my list of the 5 nicest rock stars I’ve interviewed.

There you have it. The 5 nicest rock stars I’ve interviewed. There were many others, but these are the 5 that came to mind immediately. Maybe I’ll share the 5 rudest next time.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: