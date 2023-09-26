The 45 Rock + Metal Songs With Over One Billion Spotify Streams

The 45 Rock + Metal Songs With Over One Billion Spotify Streams

Here are the 45 rock and metal songs with over one billion streams on Spotify.

At the time of publication, there are a total of 476 songs with one billion or more Spotify streams, meaning rock and metal makes up nearly 10 percent of that elite group. Not bad for a genre everyone keeps claiming is dead and mostly gets shut out of the mainstream, right?!

What's even more impressive is that at least one rock/metal song from each decade since the 1960s has achieved this coveted and impressive high mark. There's even a track from the 2020s and just one of these songs below has racked up over two billion streams.

Queen have the most billion-plus streamed songs with a total of five, while, perhaps surprisingly, The Beatles — the band who has sold the most albums and compiled the most No. 1 hit songs — have only one.

NOT INCLUDED: The definition of rock is incredibly broad today and, in this list, we've elected not to include pop/rock acts such as Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer, Coldplay, Goo Goo Dolls, Gym Class Heroes and Train.

See which rock and metal songs have earned over one billion Spotify streams directly below.

