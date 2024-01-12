Volunteer Opportunities Await At Bethel Woods

Wanna get into see great shows at Bethel Woods like the WPDH Summer Concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top? Sign up to volunteer at Bethel Woods.

One of the greatest outdoor music venues in the country is in our own backyard here in the Hudson Valley. Gotta love the beauty of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County. Every summer, its always a highlight for me to venture out on the road to Bethel Woods to take in a full summer of some of the best concerts. Working for WPDH has also afforded me many cool opportunities, like introducing WPDH Summer Concerts for many years up on the stage at Bethel, including back in 2013 bringing on Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company in front of 15,000 plus WPDH listeners.

Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Venue Announces Temporary Closure

Lynyrd Skynyrd has been the WPDH Summer Concert for us for as long as I can remember LOL Lynyrd Skynyrd has played Bethel Woods so many times over the years, that whenever they play, it just makes sense that we have them represent the station's birthday. 2024 will be no different, when the WPDH Summer Concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top plays Bethel Aug. 16.

Get our free mobile app

If you like getting into concerts for free, while getting more involved in the community, volunteering at Bethel Woods is the perfect opportunity! What better way to spend a summer evening than on the hallowed grounds of Bethel Woods (home of the 1969 Woodstock Festival).

Bethel Woods holding 2024 Volunteer Open House in February

In 2023, volunteers donated 180,000 hours to Bethel Woods! Whether its helping at the museum, to helping during the busy summer concert season, plenty of volunteer opprtunities await at Bethel Woods. The venue is holding its 2024 Volunteer Open House on Feb. 5 at 5:30pm. It will be a virtual open house through Facebook Live and you can get more info on the event here. For general Bethel Woods volunteer info, click here.

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe. Gallery Credit: Boris