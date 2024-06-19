WPDH Will Celebrate 48 years With Highly Anticipated Concert
WPDH Summer Concert will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top at Bethel Woods.
Its summertime in the Hudson Valley, and we are gearing up for what will be a full summer of rock shows all over the Hudson Valley, including at Bethel Woods, where we will host the annual WPDH summer concert.
It seems like every time we are fortunate enough get Lynyrd Skynyrd at Bethel Woods (and we've had them numerous times over the years) they are usually our WPDH summer concert. And rightfully so. They've been around since WPDH started back in 1976, and even longer! The southern rock legends were at the height of their popularity by the time WPDH signed on the radio on June 1, 1976.
I'll always remember bringing Lynyrd Skynyrd on stage some years back in from of 15,000 plus at Bethel Woods. It was a record crowd for their tour that year.
And the bus trips were always fun too!
A Little About Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed out of Jacksonville, Florida, and came up with the Lynyrd Skynyrd name in 1969. The classic lineup featured singer Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, and Allen Collins on guitars, bassist Ed King, keyboardist Billy Powell and drummer Bob Burns. The band rose to fame with signature songs like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Freebird", and gained notoriety for their live performances.
At the peak of their success, a plane crash took the lives of three band members, putting an end to the band's classic lineup. The surviving band members reunited in 1987 with original singer Ronnie Van's Zant's younger brother Johnny on vocals. Johnny Van Zant has kept Lynyrd Skynyrd going ever since, keeping the memory of his brother alive. Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. The band has sold over 28 million records in the United States.
A Little About ZZ Top
That Little Ol' Band from Texas (Houston to be exact), ZZ Top are a legendary classic rock band that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2004. For over 50 years, the band was made up of singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and singer and bassist Dusty Hill, until his passing in 2021. Longtime guitar tech for the band, Elwood Francis, now fills the spot of Dusty Hill. ZZ Top have released 15 studio albums and have sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide. Songs like "La Grange" and "Tush" are classic rock staples along with many songs off their 20 million-selling 1983 album Eliminator, like "Gimme All Your Lovin'", "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs". ZZ Top were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
WPDH Summer Concert Lynyrd Skynyrd/ZZ Top @Bethel Woods
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will bring their Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour to Bethel Woods to celebrate 48 years of the Home of Rock n Roll, 101.5 WPDH on Friday, Aug. 16. Special guest: The Outlaws will open the show at 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale and available through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts website and ticketmaster.
The WPDH Summer Concert is always a special show each year that one must attend! Get on out this year, for what is sure to be one of the best WPDH summer concerts ever!
