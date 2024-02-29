Iconic Lineup of Legends Coming to Bethel Woods

Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and Robert Plant will all be on stage together this summer.

Talk about an amazing lineup of legends! It was announced this week that the Outlaw Music Festival is set to return to the road this summer, and the lineup is better than ever. Starting back in the summer of 2016, Willie Nelson and Family have taken the Outlaw Music Festival across the country each summer, with a diverse lineup up of some of the biggest stars in folk, rock, country, and blues. The traveling festival returns with a show set to play Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY on July 4th weekend.

A Little About Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is a Woodstock Icon, although having not performed at the original festival in 1969. He did have a home in Woodstock, NY and famously recorded music with The Band in the area. Generally regarded as one of the greatest songwriters ever, Dylan has been a major figure in popular culture over his 60-year career. He rose to prominence in the 1960s, when his songs "Blowin' in the Winds" (1963) and "The Times They Are a-Changin'" (1964) became anthems for the civil rights and antiwar movements.

His lyrics during this period incorporated political, social, philosophical, and literary influences, defying pop music conventions and appealing to the rapidly increasing counterculture. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

A Little About Willie Nelson

Hailing from Abbott, Texas, Willie Nelson is one of the most recognized artists in country music. He is a country legend, and one of the main figures of the Outlaw Country scene. He has sold over 40 million albums in the U.S. alone. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993. Some classic Willie Nelson songs include "Always On My Mind", "Whiskey River", "On the Road Again" and "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain". In 2023, he officially became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

And what more can be said about Robert Plant, frontman for one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Led Zeppelin formed out of London, England in 1968 with singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. The band is one considered one of the pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal, and are one of the most successful rock groups of all time with between 200 to 300 million albums sold worldwide. Led Zeppelin were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Robert Plant of course has a had a successful solo career in addition to Led Zeppelin, and Rolling Stone magazine readers ranked him as "the greatest of all time singers" in a 2011 poll.

Robert Plant has been collaborating with bluegrass-country singer and violinist Alison Krauss for well over a decade recording and performing live. They released the album Raising Sand in 2007 which became huge hit, going platinum, and winning 5 Grammys. Another album Raise the Roof was released in 2021. They perfomed together last summer at Bethel Woods and the two return this summer to perform as part of the Outlaw Music Festival lineup.

The Outlaw Music Festival returns to Bethel Woods on Saturday, July 6 with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 1 at 10am but you can get your tickets early with an exclusive pre-sale by using code: RADIO. Get more info here.