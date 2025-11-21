Forget the pie! We've got the top uses for pumpkin other than pie for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Americans buy more than a billion pounds of pumpkin each fall, yet a large portion of it goes uneaten, contributing to the nation’s growing food-waste problem.. As families prepare for Thanksgiving, one of the most food-abundant holidays of the year, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, is encouraging households to rethink their usual usage of the humble pumpkin.

"Pumpkin is one of the most versatile vegetables of the season, yet so much of it gets discarded,” Porcar said. “Thanksgiving is the perfect moment to use every part of it rather than letting it go to waste.”

As families all over the Hudson Valley, New York area get ready for Thanksgiving, here are some other uses for pumpkin other than pie.

Uses for Pumpkin This Thanksgiving Other Than Pie

Homemade pumpkin dog treats

“Pets can join the celebration too,” Porcar noted. Mix cooked pumpkin with oats and a small amount of peanut butter, then bake into small biscuits. They’re fiber-rich, digestion-friendly, and a great way to use leftover puree.

Pumpkin seed snacks

"The seeds are perhaps the most nutritious part that people typically throw away," Porcar said. “The seeds are packed with zinc and beneficial plant compounds. Toss them in olive oil, salt, and warming spices like cinnamon or smoked paprika, then roast for a crunchy topping on salads, stuffing, or roasted vegetables.

Pumpkin compost or fertiliser

"If you've got a garden, your pumpkin can help next year's plants grow," noted Porcar. "Chop up the shell and add it to your compost bin, or bury it directly in your garden to enrich the soil. The pumpkin breaks down quickly and adds valuable nutrients."

Upcycled Autumn Décor

"With Thanksgiving marking the heart of the fall season, pumpkin can easily be transformed into décor that lasts beyond the holiday." You could try:

Painted mini pumpkin s for centerpieces

s for centerpieces Dried pumpkin slices for rustic garlands

slices for rustic garlands Hollowed pumpkin s as biodegradable planters for herbs or succulents

Sweet treats and savoury twists

"Pumpkin can stretch far beyond pie," Porcar added. "Try pumpkin pancakes for breakfast, pumpkin mac and cheese for dinner, or a warming pumpkin curry. The versatility of pumpkin makes it perfect for both sweet and savoury dishes."

According to national estimates, around one-third of all food in the US is wasted each year, contributing to landfill emissions and environmental strain. Pumpkins, a fall staple, are part of that broader problem.

“Thanksgiving is about gratitude and abundance,” the QR Code Generator CEO concluded. “Using the whole pumpkin aligns perfectly with the spirit of the holiday and helps make a small but meaningful dent in food waste. If you're sick of pumpkin pie, why not try a new way to use it? It might become a new favorite!”

