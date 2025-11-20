Dutchess County Sheriff and Crew Collect Turkeys For Local Families

Sheriff Kirk Imperati and crew from a local food pantry collected over 100 turkeys to distribute to families in need.

Sheriff Imperati is a lifelong resident of Dutchess County. He is a graduate of Marist College Sheriff and a twenty-nine year veteran with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. He became the Acting Sheriff of Dutchess County on September 29, 2021 and was elected Dutchess County Sheriff in November 2022.

He was assigned to the road patrol in the Harlem Valley area from May 1993 to September 1995. In September of 1995 Imperati was assigned to the D.A.R.E./Crime Prevention Unit of the Sheriff’s Office where he was a D.A.R.E. Instructor in the Arlington and Wappinger Central School Districts. In April of 1998 Imperati was named Coordinator of the D.A.R.E./Crime Prevention Unit for the Sheriff’s Office. He had the responsibility of assigning all D.A.R.E. officers to the various schools throughout the county as well as scheduling crime prevention programs for schools and organizations throughout the county.

In January of 2000 Sheriff Anderson with the assistance of Imperati implemented the School Resource Officer Program, which he coordinated from January 2000 to December 2006. Kirk Imperati in April of 2000 was promoted to Training Director for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. He was responsible for the training of all deputies and civilians at the Sheriff’s Office, as well as organizing police academies for recruits.

In 2004 Kirk was promoted to Detective where he continued to head the training division as well as SRO’s and Crime Prevention and Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Under Kirk’s direction the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Training Division, SRO and Crime Prevention Programs are recognized as one of the best in the State of New York.

In February of 2007, Kirk was promoted to Undersheriff where he oversaw the day to day operations of the Sheriff’s Office including the Corrections, Civil and Road Patrol Divisions. Kirk presides over a 55 million dollar budget for the Sheriff’s Office with over 525 employees. Under the leadership and guidance of Sheriff Butch Anderson, Kirk directed numerous initiatives in proactive policing to protect the residents of Dutchess County. These initiatives include, the Field Intelligence Group, Hudson Valley Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Child Advocacy Investigative Unit, Sex Offender Registry program and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Beginning in the Spring of 2020 Kirk led the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Police Modernization and reform plan. He implemented a formalized Community Policing Unit as well as recruitment team to have more individuals take the police exam and create a more diverse work force. In September of 2008, Imperati graduated from the FBI National Academy Class #234, where he received credits towards his Masters’ Degree in Public Administration. During his tenure at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Kirk has received a number of awards from various local organizations.

He received the Symbol of Freedom Award from the Town of LaGrange Republican Committee, the 40 under 40 Mover and Shaker Award from the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Community Service Award from JDRF of the Hudson Valley and Lifetime Service Award from the Child Advocacy Center as well as the Community Service Award from Claudio Care’s Foundation, John Flowers Organization Community Service Award, Hospice Foundation of the Hudson Valley Community Service Award.

The much respected Sheriff recently collected turkeys for local Poughkeepsie area families in need for the Thanksgiving holiday. Sheriff Kirk Imperati posted to social media this week on his official Facebook page about the event with local food pantry workers and collecting over 100 turkeys at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie. We had a great morning at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie.

Working with members of the food pantry we collected over 100 turkeys to distribute to families in need. It’s my honor to continue to support my Parish and the beautiful work they do with the food pantry to help so many families in our community.

