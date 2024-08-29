Young Teen Sisters From New York Missing For Two Weeks

The National Center for Exploited and Missing Children is urging Hudson Valley residents to be on the lookout for two missing sisters.

The young girls disappeared on August 11 and have not been heard from since.

Mya Ortiz

The 15-year-old female is described as 4'10", weighing 108 lbs. with brown eyes and possibly dyed brown hair.

Evelyn Ortiz

Mya's 13-year-old sister is 5'5", weighs 140 lbs. and has brown eyes with dyed dark orange hair.

The sisters were last seen leaving their home in Brooklyn, New York during in the early morning of August 11, 2024. The girls have reportedly had no contact with family or close friends in the past two and a half weeks, which has raised serious concerns from family members.

Hudson Valley Asked to Look Out for Ortiz Sisters

Ring Camera owners in the Hudson Valley were issued an alert on their phones on Thursday that was a bit different than they are used to. Instead of someone asking about a lost pet or warning about an especially pushy door-to-door salesman, the message was a plea to help find two young girls.

Thanks to a partnership between the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children and Ring, images of Mya and Evelyn Ortiz were pushed to thousands of smartphones across the Hudson Valley and New York State. According to NCEMC, the girls were last seen two weeks ago.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mya and Evelyn Ortiz are being urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800 THE LOST (1-800 843-5678) or the New York City Police Department at (718) 574-1605.

