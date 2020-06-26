Teen Accused of Virgin Islands Murder Found in Hudson Valley

A teen accused of murder in the US Virgin Islands was found in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 19-year-old Jerome Wallace on an active arrest warrant out of the US Virgin Islands for murder and various other charges.

Wallace was located and arrested in the Town of Fishkill by the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division. After being processed he was arraigned before Dutchess County Court and was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

At this time, Wallace stands charged in St. Thomas (USVI) with murder, assault, firearms possession, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

No further information or specific details on Wallace's arrest were released. Extradition proceedings are pending, police say.