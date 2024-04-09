Get ready for some big changes at two Hudson Valley stores.

Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties have seen lots of changes in the retail landscape. Over the past decade, major chains have closed while others have been sold and transformed into new businesses.

Another retail chain is now revamping its Hudson Valley stores after being sold off to a new company.

Stores in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill to Change Names

One of the most competitive business categories in the Hudson Valley is auto parts. That's the one business that has yet to be taken over by online shopping.

Because of the popularity of auto parts stores, the Hudson Valley has tons of them scattered throughout each county. Auto Zone, Advanced Auto Parts, O'Reilly, Napa and other businesses continue to sprout up

But now, two auto parts stores in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill will be changing names due to a recent sale.

Auto Plus is Now Factory Motor Parts

Almost a year ago, Auto Plus was acquired by Factory Motor Parts after filing for bankruptcy. Carl Icahn's aftermarket auto parts business blamed supply chain issues, demand and COVID-19 for financial issues that forced it into bankruptcy. In June, a good number of locations were purchased by Factory Motor Parts.

The sale had little impact on customers, as the inventory and workforce at these stores generally did not change.

Even though the stores officially became Factory Motor Parts locations a year ago, many of them are just getting around to changing their signage and branding now. The Auto Plus location on Delavergne Avenue in Poughkeepsie is currently without signs, presumably waiting for Factory Motor Parts branding to be installed.

The change affects both the Wappingers location and the former Auto Plus location in the Village Square plaza in Fishkill next to Gold's Gym.

