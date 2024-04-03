Looking for a great burrito in the area? We've got ya covered.

According to National Day Calendar, it is on the first Thursday in April and it celebrates the tasty and versatile Mexican dish wrapped in a tortilla. A burrito is a flour tortilla filled with meat, such as beef, chicken, or pork, and often mixed with rice, beans, vegetables, cheese, and condiments such as salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

One may observe National Burrito Day by getting together with friends and going out for burritos at a favorite local Mexican restaurant or making some at home and using #NationalBurritoDay to share on social media. I personally have had what may be the best burrito I've ever had at a place called Taco Gol in Poughkeepsie, NY.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best burritos, and have compiled a list of 6 great spots.

6 Great Hudson Valley Burrito Spots

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Facebook

Yes, believe it or not, the popular Taco Bell fast-food chain with numerous locations throughout the Hudson Valley made the list of top burrito spots in the Hudson Valley. I've been known to grab a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito or a Crunchwrap Supreme from time to time myself.

Cilantro Mexican Restaurant

Cilantro Mexican Restaurant Facebook

Cilantro Mexican Restaurant in Fishkill is said to have great burritos. "A must try, best I've had in the northeast from basic burritos and chimichangas to specialty meals" said one Hudson Valley fan.

986 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524

Mole Mole

Mole Mole Facebook

The Best Mexican Food in the Hudson Valley according to their Facebook page, Mole Mole offers a variety of Mexican food with large portions. The quality of food is excellent, including the Burrito Grande.

260 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Main Street Restaurant

Main Street Restaurant Facebook

Main Street Restaurant Southwestern Grill in Saugerties offers up family friendly, affordable casual dining and a great variety of burritos we're told!

244 Main St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's Facebook

Juan Murphy's Poughkeepsie, which also has a second location at 184 Main St in Cold Spring, fuses the warmth and friendliness of a traditional Irish Pub with diverse Mexican flavors and delicious American fare. We're told the El Guapo Burrito is a must have!

796 Main St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603



Mexicali Blue

Mexicali Blue Facebook

Mexicali Blue in Wappingers Falls is one of the most popular burrito spots in the Hudson Valley. In fact, when the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best burritos, one person replied, "Mexicali Blue. Everyone knows that!" The popular Mexican spot was once given the distinct honor of having one of the Best Burritos in the Country by Food Network for their Short-Rib Burrito!

1571 U.S. 9 Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with top 6 list. Go out and enjoy National Burrito Day on Thursday, wherever you end up.

