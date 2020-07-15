Tech Entrepreneur from Poughkeepsie Found Dismembered in Condo

A man from Poughkeepsie is the victim of a grisly murder.

Fahim Saleh was found dismembered in his Manhattan condo on Tuesday afternoon. The New York Times reports that an electric saw was discovered next to Saleh's torso, which had been chopped into pieces and decapitated. The man's arms and head were located elsewhere within the apartment.

Police say Saleh was captured on camera entering his apartment building with another man dressed all in black wearing a facemask. The two were seen struggling as they entered Saleh's apartment where he lives alone. The man's sister eventually arrived at the apartment to check in after not hearing from her brother. That's where she stumbled across the horrific scene. Plastic bags were reportedly found throughout the condo, left by someone who apparently attempted to clean up the body.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, but no further information is available about a possible motive. Saleh was the founder of ParnkDial, an app that can be used to make prank phone calls. He also developed a motorcycle ride-sharing app called Gorkada which operates out of Nigeria. Saleh. Originally from Saudi Arabia, he and his family finally moved to America, settling in Poughkeepsie. The entrepreneur eventually left to attend Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.

Recently, the Gordeka app raised over $5 million in venture capital. Saleh was expecting to use the money to expand his ride-sharing business.

