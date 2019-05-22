Tax Fraud Charges For Former Owners of HV Towing Company

The Putnam County married couple is facing weapons charges as well, following the investigation.

The State Police in conjunction with the New York State Department of Taxation and the Putnam County District Attorney’s office and the New York State Department of Transportation conducted an investigation after a complaint was received regarding the owners of Top Notch Towing in Mahopac billing customers exorbitant charges for services.

The investigation found that Frank Inzano, age 47, and Shannon Inzano, age 42, both of Carmel stole over fifty thousand dollars using fraudulent billing practices, possessed five illegal hand guns, and committed tax fraud.

The Izano's were charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon, second-degree (Class C Felony)

Grand Larceny, third-degree (Class D Felony)

Offer to File a False Instrument, first-degree (Class E Felony)

Criminal Tax Fraud, fourth-degree (Class E Felony)

The Inazano’s were arraigned before the town of Carmel Court, and released on their own recognizance to reappear later next month.

