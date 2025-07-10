Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Latest Task Force Raid in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force has done it again. A recent raid carried out in the City of Poughkeepsie by the Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of yet another dangerous drug dealer.

Investigation of Thompson Street

This latest investigation like dozens of others carried out by the Drug Task Force in recent years, started out in similar fashion with their receiving intelligence about suspected drug activity on and around the area of Thompson Street in Poughkeepsie.

Drug Task Force with that information then carried out a number of drug buys and controlled purchases. Those purchases were for both fentanyl and cocaine and they were made from the suspect identified as 41-year old, Bryan Bucchioni.

After making the various purchases and obtaining required evidence, Drug Task Force agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Bucchioni's residence. That warrant according to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office was executed on June 26, 2025.

Warrant Execution and Raid

On the day of the raid agents actually located Bucchioni not at his residence but on Mansion Street and placed him under arrest without incident. At that same time, other agents with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol raided Bucchioni's residence on Muldowney Circle in the Corlies Manor complex.

In the raid, agents discovered and seized narcotics as well as digital scales and packaging materials consistent with sale of narcotics sales and dangerous drugs. Bucchioni was transported to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office for processing and was charged with one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree.

Bucchioni was later arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and afterwards was released to the supervision of Probation, as required by New York State Law. It should be also be noted that multiple additional charges are also pending against Bucchioni in this investigation.

As has been the case with every other investigation, anyone with information on this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess are urged to contact the Drug Task Force. That can be done via the confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or via email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

