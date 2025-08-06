State Police Make Yet Another Large Drug Bust on Taconic State Parkway

The Taconic State Parkway in recent times has become something of metaphorical gold mine for law enforcement, particularly members of the New York State Police. In these recent times, members of the State Police have made a number of noteworthy traffic stops on the notorious roadway that resulted in arrests for narcotic possession.

Taconic Bust in East Fishkill

This latest narcotic encounter occurred just earlier this week during Monday afternoon, August 4, 2025. The incident took on a portion of the Taconic in the area of East Fishkill.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 2:59pm when Troopers from the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit, identified and stopped a 2024 Toyota, traveling northbound for what was called multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Troopers began their investigation with identifying the driver as 46-year old, Clinton P. Moody of Hempstead, NY. Troopers then utilized State Police K-9 Vinn, and conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle. During that time K-9 Vinn would give a positive indication for narcotics.

A probable cause search was then carried by Troopers on the scene, where they made the major discovery that Moody was in possession of 566 grams of cocaine.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Arrested and Charged

Following the discovery, Troopers placed Moody under arrest and took him into custody. Moody was processed and is now facing the charges of....

Previous Stories: State Police Seize Narcotics and thousands in Cash in Taconic Bust

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Class A-1 Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Narcotic Drug with Intent to Sell) – Class B Felony

Multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Moody was later arraigned in the Town of Stanford Court and then remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. Moody is scheduled to reappear in the Town of East Fishkill Court on August 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

2025 America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi