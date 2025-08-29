Motorcyclist Dies in Hudson Valley on NY’s Most Dangerous Road

A 39-year-old man died on Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle on one of the most treacherous roads in New York.

The Taconic State Parkway has been the site of too many fatal accidents to list. The winding, scenic highway was recently given the dubious distinction of being the seventh most deadly road in the country. With a speed limit of just 55 miles per hour, the roadway consistently sees accidents from motorists attempting to pass at high rates of speed.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Taconic State Parkway in New York

It's unclear what led to the crash, but police say a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway just after 9pm when the accident occurred.

While attempting to navigate a curve in the roadway near Exit 5 in Mount Pleasant, the driver apparently lost control of the bike and struck a guardrail. According to New York State Police, the victim was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the left lane where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police Identify Victim of Taconic Motorcycle Crash

Police say the motorcycle rider was Miguel Aguilar-Bruno. The 29-year-old man was a resident of the Bronx. Investigators are still trying to piece together the events that led up to the fatal crash. They are asking anyone who was in the vicinity who may have information about the accident to contact the Troop K barracks in Hawthorne at (914) 742-6057.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.