State Police K-9 Assists in Taconic Drug Bust in Dutchess County

While the Hudson Valley was given an early dose of Winter weather to start off the month of December, the month got off to a hot start for members of the New York State Police, who were active recently in Dutchess County. As has happened various times in the past, Troopers were active earlier this week on the Taconic State Parkway with what would become the latest encounter for a narcotics bust.

Taconic Bust in East Fishkill

This recent incident occurred earlier this week, during the early afternoon of Monday, December 1, 2025. State Troopers with the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit were on the Taconic State Parkway in the area of East Fishkill, when they noticed a vehicle traveling northbound. Troopers began a pursuit of the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, which the driver complied with, for multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

After stopping the vehicle Troopers began an investigation, starting with identifying the driver. That driver was confirmed to be 52-year old, Kasein Deleston, of Brooklyn, New York.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Troopers then continued their investigation with an exterior scan of the vehicle. It was at this time that State Police K-9 Vinn went into action and assissted with the exterior scan of the vehicle. During that time K-9 Vinn would give a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers would continue with a more thorough search and inspection of the vehicle, where they would find a hidden compartment. In that hidden compartment, Troopers discovered approximately 162.6 grams of cocaine. The press release photo issued by the New York State Police also shows a large amount of cash was discovered as well.

Hidden Compartment Arrest

Following the discovery made in the vehicle's hidden compartment, Troopers placed Deleston under arrest and took him into custody. Deleston was charged with...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (class A-II felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with Intent to Sell (class B felony)

Previous Stories: Nursing Home Nurse Arrested for Narcotics Theft

Deleston was later arraigned in the East Fishkill Town Court and then remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center. His next time in court will be for a preliminary hearing, currently scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025, at 2 p.m.

New Year, New Laws in New York Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

5 Hidden Gem Delis To Visit In The Hudson Valley Whether we want something for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we can rely on Hudson Valley delis to have options for us. Some of these delis are our go-to and favorite to visit.

Let’s see if you’ve been to these hidden gem delis in the Hudson Valley! Gallery Credit: Facebook