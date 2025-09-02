Dutchess County Woman with Active Warrant Arrested for Drug Possession on Taconic
The Taconic State Parkway over the last couple of months has been a hotspot for members of law enforcement in New York State. State Police have made a number of stops which would result in arrests on the infamous roadway way, and another of these stops was made over the Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day Weekend Drug Bust on the Taconic
This latest incident and encounter took place during the early of Saturday morning, August 30, 2025. It was approximately 3:00a.m when New York State Troopers of SP Poughkeepsie spotted a vehicle traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of LaGrange. That vehicle according to the press release issued by the New York State Police, was in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Troopers initiated with the vehicle to which the driver complied and brought the vehicle to a stop. Troopers proceeded with their investigation and identified the passenger in the vehicle as 29-year old, Ila M. Janus, of Rhinebeck. The identity of the driver of the vehicle was not confirmed in the release.
Through identifying Janus, Troopers learned that she had an active bench warrant issued for her arrest. Troopers than took Janus into custody pursuant to the warrant, and also conducted a search that would reveal even more. In their search, Troopers would find Janus to be in possession of approximately 72.3 grams of fentanyl and 10.8 grams of heroin.
New Charges Issued
After being arrested and searched, Janus was transported to SP Poughkeepsie where she was charged with new crimes including...
- Criminal Possession Controlled Sub-3rd:Narc Drug Intent to Sell , a class B felony
- Criminal Possession Controlled Substance/Narcotic , class B felony
- Criminal Possession Narcotic Drug-4th Degree , a class C felony
The unidentified driver of the vehicle was issued traffic tickets, but then released at the scene. Later on, Janus was taken in for arraignment at the Town of LaGrange Court. After arraignment, Janus was released to probation supervision, with her next court date slated for September 23, 2025.
Previous Stories: Stolen Firearm and Narcotics Seized in Arrest on Taconic
Janus afterward was then quickly turned over to the State Police Brewster in connection with her active bench warrant.
