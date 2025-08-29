Stolen Firearm and Narcotics Seized in Arrest on Taconic in Dutchess County

An active week continued for members of the New York State Police in the Hudson Valley, as State Troopers conducted a stop on the very familiar Taconic State Parkway that resulted in yet another noteworthy arrest.

Stolen Firearm Taconic Bust

This latest incident took place on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. According to the press release from the New York State Police, it was approximately 10:40p.m when members of the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit spotted a Buick sedan traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers engaged the vehicle successfully pulling the driver over for a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 34-year old, Jordan K. Gilmore, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

During the stop, Gilmore reportedly gave Troopers consent to search his vehicle. That search would lead to Troopers discovery of a loaded Jimenez Arms pistol, which had been stolen. Troopers would also discover approximately 22.2 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 34.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and a digital scale.

If that wasn't enough, Gilmore was also found to be in possession of a fraudulent Florida driver’s license, and debit cards bearing a false name.

Michigan Man Arrested and Charged

Upon making the several discoveries, Gilmore was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Gilmore was processed while in custody and officially charged with a variety of both felony and misdemeanor offenses including....

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (Narcotic Drug with Intent to Sell) – Class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (Methamphetamine- Intent to sell) – Class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic Drug) – Class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (Methamphetamine) – Class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd – Class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd – Class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E felony

Criminal Possession Stolen Property-4th: Firearms- Class E felony

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd – Class A misdemeanor

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Previous Stories: Ghost Gun and Narcotics Seized in Ulster County Traffic Stop

Gilmore after being processed was arraigned before the Town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center.

