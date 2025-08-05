New York State Police traveling on or stopping someone on the Taconic State Parkway is far from uncommon, however what is uncommon is police discovering an individual they pulled over is traveling with thousands of dollars in cash in the vehicle. That is exactly what happened over the weekend when New York State Troopers confronted an out of state driver traveling through Dutchess County.

Get our free mobile app

Cash and Narcotics Found in Taconic Stop

The incident took place on Sunday night, August 3, 2025, at around 9:18pm. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, members of the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) identified and then conducted the traffic stop of a Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Pleasant Valley.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

It was stated that the driver was pulled over for "multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations". Upon successfully pulling the vehicle over, Troopers were able to identify the driver as 48-year old, Maynard Davis, of Brandon, Vermont. At the time Davis was also traveling with another unidentified female passenger, confirmed to also be from Vermont.

In their investigation, Troopers inevitably conducted an exterior search of the vehicle with a K-9 partner by the name of Jet. While conducting the exterior search and sniff of the vehicle, K-9 Jet alerted Troopers to the presence of narcotics.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

With that alert, officers conducted their own probable cause search of the vehicle and made the two major discoveries. The first discovery was of a large quantity of cash money in the vehicle, totaling $27,860 dollars. The next discovery was that Davis was in possession of approximately 72 grams of crack cocaine.

Court Appearance

Following the discoveries, Davis was taken into police custody. Later on he was remanded in the Town of Stanford Court, and afterwards he was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

Previous Stories: Dutchess County Motel Raid Ends with Arrest of Accused Drug Dealer

Interestingly compared to past incidents of a similar nature, it was not stated what crimes Davis has been charged. Rather the press release actually states that Davis was remanded to DCJ "pending further proceedings".

Furthermore, no other information was provided on the female companion that Davis was traveling with at the time. We will continue to monitor this case for if or when new information becomes available in the future.

Crossing New York State Lines With These Could Land You In Jail

New York State Upgrading 16 Airports Across Empire State