Taco Bell Employees Stabbed in Upstate New York

A recent fight at an upstate New York Taco Bell resulted in employees being stabbed.

At a Taco Bell in upstate, New York outside of the Hudson Valley in the Capital Region area, an unfortunate incident occurred with multiple employees injured by stabbing.

WNYT 13 reports on Sunday, Nov. 9 at around 11:30pm police said employees of the Taco Bell at 56 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY asked 33-year-old Ahmad St. Morton and 21-year-old Aryonna M. Rivera to provide proof that they had purchased multiple food orders they were trying to pick up and the pair allegedly hit and stabbed employees. The victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated on scene by Colonie EMS.

The suspects reportedly left the scene as officers arrived with police saying that they tried to stop the vehicle during a brief chase. Morton and Rivera abandoned the vehicle in the area of Central Avenue in the village of Colonie, according to police who established a perimeter, and both suspects were arrested at the Days Inn Hotel.

The suspects were sent to Albany County Jail pending a preliminary hearing. Morton and Rivera are facing felony counts of robbery, burglary and assault.

