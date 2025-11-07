New York Among Safest U.S. States for Motorcycle Riders

New study reveals that New York is safe for motorcycle riders.

he research team at Big Auto Accident Attorneys analyzed the latest motorcycle safety data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the year 2023 and motorcycle registration data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to identify the states where riders face the greatest risks on the road.

Key findings:

New York shows a motorcycle fatality rate of only 19.24 deaths per 100,000 registered motorcycles.

The Empire State's fatality rate is nearly 10 times lower than the most dangerous state, Mississippi (189.30).

The Northeast claims 2 spots in the safest rankings, with New York (2nd) and Maine (6th) demonstrating superior regional safety performance despite high population density.

According to the National Safety Council's Injury Facts, although motorcycles make up only 3% of all registered vehicles and 0.6% of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States, motorcyclists accounted for 15.5% of all traffic fatalities and 3.4% of all injuries in 2023.

Safest States for Motorcycle Riders

RANK STATE Total Deaths per 100k Registered Motorcycles 1 Montana 6.61 2 New York 19.24 3 South Dakota 19.34 4 Utah 19.92 5 Minnesota 30.56 6 Maine 31.08 7 Alaska 31.16 8 Wisconsin 31.51 9 Iowa 32.06 10 North Dakota 36.52

Deadliest States for Motorcycle Riders

RANK STATE Total Deaths per 100k Registered Motorcycles 1 Mississippi 189.30 2 Texas 179.07 3 Missouri 129.08 4 South Carolina 120.16 5 North Carolina 117.18 6 Kentucky 111.62 7 Hawaii 106.93 8 Florida 105.50 9 Tennessee 98.87 10 New Mexico 94.58

Note: Full methodology is above my signature.

Nic Edgson, CEO and managing attorney at Arizona-based Big Auto Accident Attorneys, commented:

"New York's achievement as America's second-safest state for motorcyclists is remarkable, especially considering the state's dense urban traffic, extensive highway system, and massive population. The state demonstrates that urban density doesn't have to mean motorcycle danger when proper safety policies, infrastructure investment, and emergency services are prioritized.

New York's success challenges assumptions about urban riding and should serve as a model for other populous states struggling with motorcycle safety. When accidents do occur in New York, riders benefit from some of the nation's best trauma care systems and legal protections that recognize motorcyclists' rights."

