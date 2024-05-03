Iconic Guitar Shop Closing All New York Locations After 100 Years

After selling instruments for over 100 years, an iconic guitar shop is closing all of its legendary New York locations including one in the Hudson Valley.

The musical instrument business appears to be in big trouble. Last month we announced that Bill Imperial would be closing up his legendary shop in New Paltz, the independent music dealer is headed to "semi-retirement" and is shuttering his physical store after almost a half-decade.

While selling guitars for 50 years is a pretty amazing accomplishment, another legendary New York guitar dealer just announced that it's closing after a century in business.

Legendary New York Guitar Stores Announce Closing

On Thursday, Sam Ash announced it is shuttering all of its locations, including all five New York stores. The legendary guitar seller released a statement on Facebook after speculation that the business was ready to fold.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that all Sam Ash Music store locations will begin store closing sales today.

Earlier this week, the music store chain announced that it would shutter 18 of its 44 locations in an effort to restructure the business. However, it appears that the company's hopes of finding a buyer were unsuccessful and will now completely close all of its stores, including its original store in Brooklyn that opened in 1924.

Sam Ash has already begun clearance sales across 16 states, as well as its website. There's no word on when the actual closing date will occur, but New York musicians will only have a limited time to pay that final visit to the chain's stores in Brooklyn, White Plains, Carle Place, Forest Hills and Manhattan.

