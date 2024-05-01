A woman well-known in communities across New York state, who was hiking in Alaska, died after falling off a mountain, says offcials. Adirondack Explorer says friends and colleagues of the victim described her as "authentic, caring, proud and remarkable".

Sadly, the woman - who, herself, had assisted others in need of help as a New York Park ranger for many years, died in a climbing accident.

Park offcials say the woman, and long time New York State DEC ranger, fell around one thousand feet while climbing a "steep route of mixed rock, ice, and snow". The accident happened late Thursday on a mountain which is located in the same range as America's tallest peak.

Friends Mourn NY State DEC Ranger Robbi Mecus

Adirondack Explorer reports that 52-year-old New York state forest ranger Robbi Mecus died after climbing Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve. Denali Park rangers said of Mecus, and a 30-year-old California woman, fell an estimated 1,000 feet while climbing the 8,400-foot peak.

Mecus died of injuries sustained in the fall, says rangers. The other woman sustained serious injuries, and was flown by air ambulance to an Anchorage hospital, says offcials.

Mecus was a ranger for 25 years and lived in the Keene Valley area in the Adirondacks, says New York Upstate. Adirondack Explorer says Mecus assisted in "hundreds of search-and-rescues around the park", as well as "offering outdoor expertise and education".

The Times Union says Mecus was also a proud advocate in the LGBTQ community, as she came out as a trans woman in her 40s. Mecus would help found the Adirondack Queer Ice Fest, and other pride events, as she supported others, says Adirondack Explorer.

A statement from the Police Benevolent Association said Mecus had a “profound impact on the lives of those communing with our state’s unparalleled natural resources and lands — particularly those who found themselves in their hour of need due to the dangers of exploring New York’s majestic wilderness.”

Denali Park offcials said that initial rescue attempts were called doff Friday due to treacherous weather. Rangers said another climbing party descended to the fallen climbers, and tended to the injuries of the surviving climbing partner while trying to keep her warm throughout the night.

