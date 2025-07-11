Suspects Now Facing Weapons Charges in Columbia County, One with Active Warrant

In recent months the New York State Police have made a number headlines with arrests following traffic stops throughout various parts of the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week members of the New York State Police Troop K made another arrest themselves but this one wasn't necessarily a normal traffic stop encounter.

Credible Tip Leads to Arrests

This noteworthy encounter took place earlier this week on Monday, July 7, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was at approximately 3:15pm that members of the New York State Police Troop K Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) received credible information regarding a suspect in Columbia County.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was identified as 22-year old, Brandon P. Anderson-Maldonado, of Nassau, NY. Anderson-Maldonado was reportedly wanted, as he had an active warrant for his arrest issued out of Albany County.

With this new information, VGNET members coordinated with members of the Community Stabilization Unit (CSU), New York State Police Aviation Unit, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, began their search for Anderson-Maldonado. At one point, a Volvo traveling Route 9 in the Village of Valatie was identified and subsequently pulled over.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Anderson-Maldonado was confirmed to be in the vehicle and he was traveling with another individual, identified as 22-year old, Jason M. Battaglia, of Clifton Park, NY. During the traffic stop, police brought out K9 Vinn, who sniffed out the vehicle. During the search K9 Vinn gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Police then conducted their own search of the vehicle and discovered multiple firearms including a loaded Taurus GX2 semi-automatic pistol belonging to Anderson-Maldonado, as well as a Taurus TCP .380 semi-automatic pistol with ammunition and a Zoraki M807 semi-automatic starter pistol, which determined to be in the possession of Bataglia.

Arrest and Charges

After the firearms were seized, both Anderson-Maldonado and Battaglia were placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Both of them were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony.

Previous Stories: Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Tragic Thruway Accident in Westchester County

Once processed, both individuals were later arraigned in the Town of Kinderhook Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail. Battaglia is being held on bail set at $50,000 cash, a $75,000 partially secured bond, or a $100,000 fully secured bond, while Anderson-Maldonado is being held on bail set at $50,000 cash, a $75,000 partially secured bond, or a $200,000 fully secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding illegal firearms or suspicious is encouraged to contact the New York State Police – Troop K. That can be done via their phone number at (845) 677-7300. Anyone who call this line and provide information are assured that what they share will be kept confidential.

Crossing New York State Lines With These Could Land You In Jail

7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In New York Each year, a lot of New Yorkers end up hurt or sick because of the work they do. Zlotolow & Associates reports that number grows into the thousands. Here are the 7 most dangerous jobs in New York State: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler