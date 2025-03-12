Everyone likes a good deal right? Like when you go to the supermarket and see a 3 for 1 sale for a common item in your home pantry or refrigerator. Well this story is kind of like that, except it's about law enforcement in Sullivan County and a press release they just issued announcing the arrest of 3 suspects who are accused of the theft and stealing of benefits from Sullivan Counties Social Services.

One press release, three suspects arrested, that's our version of a 3 for 1 deal today.

Sullivan County Fraud Investigation Number 1

The Sullivan County Fraud Task Force investigated all three of these separate cases. In a press release issued by the Sullivan County Gov and obtained by WPDH, each of the suspects faces charges for alleged theft of social benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services.

The first mentioned was an investigation into the suspect identified as 36-year old, Cara Green of Middletown. According to the press release, it's alleged that Green stole nearly $17,000 dollars in Child Care Benefits ($16,957.50 exactly) from the County's Social Services department. The theft also allegedly occurred between December 1, 2022 and February 29, 2024.

In addition, it is also alleged that Green during that time frame was not even a resident in the State of New York. It states that at that time, Green was actually a resident in Matamoras, Pennsylvania, meaning she would not be entitled to any Child Care Benefits in New York. It also states that on two applications that Green filled out for benefits, she listed herself as a Wurtsboro resident, when in fact that was false.

Green was arrested and charged with the crimes of Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D felony, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E felony. Green was processed and released on her own recognizance to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

Sullivan County Fraud Investigation Number 2

The second case lead the SCFTF to the investigation of 45-year old, Shawn Burger of Woodbourne. Burger was arrested and charged for Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree, a Class E felony, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E felony.

It is alleged that Burger was the recipient of SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services. Now that may sound normal however, Burger failed to list his income from his place of employment. Burger allegedly had been employed by a lumber company between May 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, which resulted in his receiving $2,253.84 in SNAP benefits that he was not entitled to.

Following his arrest, Burger was processed and then was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail pending a future court date in the Town of Liberty Court.

Sullivan County Fraud Investigation Number 3

The last of the listed investigations carried out by the SCFTF introduced them to 44-year old, Beondi Mason of Binghamton. Mason was arrested and charged with Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree, a Class D felony, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E felony.

According to the press release, Mason is alleged to have received SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022. The issue is that failed to disclose that he was also receiving Workers Compensation benefits during the same time frame.

In addition, Mason also allegedly failed to disclose "truthful and accurate information" about his household composition, meaning information about the information about other residents of his home that were gainfully employed. The failure to accurately disclose this information resulted in Mason receiving $5,757 from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services that he was not entitled to.

Following his arrest, Mason was processed and then released on his own recognizance to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date. We will continue monitoring these cases as they further develop.

