K9 Assist Leads to Major Traffic Stop Drug Bust in Sullivan County

Traffic stops are maybe the most common action law enforcement make throughout a typical day patrolling roads and streets but in recent months many of these traffic stops have resulted in major drug busts for various police departments.

Some would-be drug traffickers may have an air of confidence in thinking they can pull one over (no pun intended) on law enforcement when they are questioned, however that confidence usually drops zero (0) when K9 assistance comes in. That is exactly what happened just recently in an incident in Sullivan County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

K9 Assist in Monticello

The incident in question took place towards the end of last week on Thursday March 6, 2025. At approximately 1:57pm, New York State Troopers of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) observed and then engaged with a vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 17, close to Exit 104 in the Village of Monticello.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers engaged with the 2008 Chevy Impala due to the vehicle being "in violation of several New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws".

The driver of the vehicle complied and stopped for Troopers, opening the door for Troopers to begin their investigation. Troopers first identified the driver of the vehicle as 39-year old Chaunrel Cooper, 39, of the Bronx, NY and then began their interview process.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

That interview lead to Troopers initiating a search of the vehicle and that search was aided by K9 Kell. K9 Kell quickly alerted Troopers in her search of the vehicle, which lead to Troopers finding the illegal narcotics, approximately 4 pounds methamphetamine.

Canva Canva loading...

Following the discovery, Cooper was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Cooper at the time had also been traveling with two other individuals, one an unidentified 31-year old woman from New York, New York and a 5-year old child. All were then transported to State Police Liberty.

Charges and Arraignment

While in police custody, Cooper confessed to State Police and took full responsibility for the narcotics that were found. He'd further emphasize that statement by stating that his 31-year old passenger was not even aware that the drugs were in the vehicle at the time.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

This admittance would lead to the 31-year old and the 5-year old child being released from police custody. Cooper was then officially charged and later that evening was taken to the Village of Monticello Court for his arraignment.

Get our free mobile app

Cooper officially faces the felony charges of...Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 2nd Degree Methamphetamine and Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree Intent To Sell. Cooper is also being charged with Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, which is a misdemeanor.

Following his arraignment, Cooper was remanded to the Sullivan County jail without bail. The press release concludes by stating Cooper is expected to be back in court today today, March 10, 2025 at 9am.

22 Large Breed Dogs Saved From Awful Hoarding Situation in Dutchess County The Ulster County SPCA recounts the details of one of the "worst hoarding cases" they've ever seen in Milan, New York. Along with assistance from several Hudson Valley-based animal rescues they were able to save 22 large breed dogs.

Worst Hudson Valley Roads For Potholes 2025 Here are 15 of the worst Hudson Valley roads for potholes according to Hudson Valley drivers. Gallery Credit: Google Maps/Canva