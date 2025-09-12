Several Suspects Arrested in Robbery and Assault in Orange County

Law enforcement in the Orange County town of New Windsor were required on the scene earlier this week for what was called a robbery and assault of a teenage victim. According to reports the teenage victim was attacked by several other teenagers and one young adult and afterwards robbed the victim.

Assault and Robbery in New Windsor

New Windsor Police responded to Old Forge Hill Rd, near Provost Drive at approximately 2:56p.m for the reports of a fight in progress. According to the press release issued by the New Windsor Police Department, Officers and Detectives once on the scene discovered a 17-year old victim, who reported he was assaulted by a group of males.

After being assaulted by the group, the males stole the victims backpack and then fled the scene. Law enforcement obtained a description of the license plate of the car the group left in, and that description was then broadcast to available units.

That vehicle and the group were discovered and stopped a short time later on RT 94, near Shore Drive in the Town of Cornwall. Police also discovered and obtained the victims stolen backpack that had been previously discarded.

Five Suspects Arrested

In total, all five of the male suspects were arrested and taken into custody. Three of the five suspects were considered legal adults by age. Those individuals were identified as 21-year old, Jahreek Griffin, 19-year old, Willie Cousar, and 18-year old, Terence Walker, each of them being of Newburgh.

The other two suspects that were arrested were simply descried as being 17 year old's, one from Newburgh and the other from New Windsor. Each of the 5 were charged with two counts of robbery in the 2nd degree, which is a Class C felony charge.

Later that same evening of the incident, all five suspects were taken for arraignment. The three adults, Griffin, Cousar and Walker, after arraignment were remanded, and the other two 17-year old's were released from custody.

The press release concluded with the New Windsor Police Department thanking the Cornwall Police Department, as well as the Orange County District Attorney's Office for their assistance in the investigation.

