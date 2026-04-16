Sting Operation Surprises Alleged Scammer in Hudson Valley

A phone scammer who tried to rip off an elderly Hudson Valley man got the surprise of his life when he went to pick up his money.

According to the New Windsor Police Department, officers were contacted by bank workers on Tuesday, reporting that an elderly man had attempted to withdraw a large sum of money. The bank customer said he received a call from someone with a Washington DC area code claiming to represent Apple. The caller was demanding $30,000 in cash to resolve supposed unauthorized charges.

With the help of bank personnel, the victim realized something wasn’t right and contacted authorities instead of simply handing over the money.

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Sting Operation Nabs Phone Scammer

Police say detectives set up a controlled phone call and arranged a meeting with the suspect. When the individual showed up to collect the cash, they didn't find a defenseless old man. Instead, it was police officers who quickly took him into custody.

New Windsor Police say 46-year-old Wenxi Wang of Brooklyn was arrested and charged with Attempted Grand Larceny in the third degree, a Class E felony. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket requiring him to return to New Windsor Justice Court on May 5.

Officials say this type of scam continues to target older residents, often using fear and urgency to pressure victims into sending large amounts of money quickly.

Police Urge Hudson Valley Residents to Stay Alert

Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti praised the work of investigators and reminded residents to remain cautious when receiving unexpected phone calls requesting money or personal information.

Authorities stress that legitimate companies will not demand cash payments over the phone, especially under pressure or threat.

New Windsor Police are encouraging residents to talk with older family members about common scams and to report suspicious calls immediately.

Protect Yourself From IRS Scams The IRS has put out this list of tips to avoid falling for IRS scams