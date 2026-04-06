Serious Car Wreck Reportedly Involved 3 Hudson Valley Teens

Authorities say a violent one-car crash left multiple people badly hurt after a gray Honda sedan slammed into a utility pole. Photos from the scene show the pole snapped in half, with the car suffering heavy damage.

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The accident, according to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions, occurred along Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury. The crash happened shortly after 2pm Sunday, just south of Sweet Clover Road.

Teenagers Reportedly Injured

Friends of the victims say the people hurt in the crash were three teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17, reportedly from nearby Cornwall. Their identities have not been officially released.

New Windsor ambulance crews transported the injured to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Woodbury Police have not released details about what may have caused the crash. Investigators have only confirmed that multiple people were seriously hurt and that the incident remains under investigation.

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Utility Crews Assess Damage

Orange and Rockland utility workers were also called to the scene to deal with the broken pole. Despite the damage, there were no immediate reports of power outages in the area.

Route 32 is one of Orange County's busiest roadways. Officials have not commented on whether they believe the crash was caused by speed, road conditions, or driver distraction.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Woodbury Police.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.