Nine Arrests Made in Latest Drug Task Force Operation in Dutchess County

Members of the Dutchess County District Attorney's Drug Task Force are once again taking the metaphorical position of centerstage following their latest investigation into the distribution and sales of dangerous, illegal narcotics in the area. This latest investigation developed over multiple weeks and ended with nine (9) suspects being arrested, and now facing charges.

Operation DC Powder Outage

This latest operation carried out by the Drug Task Force was called 'Operation DC Powder Outage', and it targeted the distribution of cocaine and fentanyl throughout Dutchess County. The operation was began as a response to a recent surge in overdose incidents linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl. The lethal combination is responsible for numerous deaths across the country.

During the course of the multi-week investigation, Drug Task Force agents gathered vital information through rapid undercover purchases. The information gathered allowed agents to obtain multiple search warrants that when executed, resulted in the disruption of the supply chain at multiple points in Dutchess County.

Drug Task Force agents executed the multiple warrants with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Officer Emergency Service Unit (SWAT) in the City of Poughkeepsie and the Town of Hyde Park as part of this operation.

During the operation, agents seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, cocaine mixed with fentanyl, drug sale packaging, U.S. scales and other items related to the sale and distribution of dangerous drugs in Dutchess County. These narcotics were removed from circulation and the arrests made impacted dealers across multiple levels.

Nine Suspects Arrested and Charged

The following are the list of suspects who were arrested during the operation. Each of the nine suspects has been charged with the crimes of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree and/or Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, class B felonies.

Lamar Johnson age 38 - Arrested 08/11/2025 and later released to the supervisions of probation.

- Arrested 08/11/2025 and later released to the supervisions of probation. Oliver T. Hassell - age 35 - Arrested 08/13/2025 – Remanded to DCJ.

- Arrested 08/13/2025 – Remanded to DCJ. Rashard Haile – age 22 - Arrested 08/15/2025 – Remanded to DCJ.

Gill Graves DOB – age 65 - Arrested 08/13/2025 – Remanded to DCJ.

- Arrested 08/13/2025 – Remanded to DCJ. Alfredo Schontten – age 52 – Arrested 08/14/2025 and later released to the supervision of probation.

– Arrested 08/14/2025 and later released to the supervision of probation. Christopher Fryar – age 22 - Arrested on 08/13/2025 and later released to the supervision of probation.

Amanda M. Crain – age 39 - Arrested on 08/12/2025 and remanded to DCJ.

- Arrested on 08/12/2025 and remanded to DCJ. Jessica M. Ostrom age 44 – Arrested on 8/27/2025 and released to the supervision of probation.

– Arrested on 8/27/2025 and released to the supervision of probation. Vincent Lieggi – age 60 – Arrested on 8/20/2025 – Remanded to DCJ.

In the aftermath of the arrests, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi spoke on the operation stating...

“Fentanyl continues to be the deadliest threat facing our communities, and when it is mixed with cocaine, the danger is multiplied. Operation DC Powder Outage represents the kind of swift, coordinated action that saves lives by taking lethal drugs off our streets and holding dealers accountable..."

DA Parisi would also commend the great work done by the DCDTF and other assisting members of law enforcement for their tireless work and dedication to protecting Dutchess County. Anyone with information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing your tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

