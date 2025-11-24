Suspect Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing Incident in Westchester County

Law enforcement in the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon were required during the morning on Friday, November 21, 2025, for reports of an altercation in section of the city. When police arrived on the scene, the situation proved to be much more severe, finding a victim that had been seriously injured.

Fatal Stabbing in Mount Vernon

Members of the Mount Vernon Police Department received a report Friday morning via phone call of what was a called a case of 'menacing' at a location in the city on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue. Menacing in New York State Law is defined as, when an individual "intentionally places or attempts to place another person in fear of death, imminent serious physical injury or physical injury".

Police responded to the scene and upon arrival encountered the victim, a 68-year old man, suffering from a stab wound. The 68-year old was quickly transported to Jacobi Medical Center for his injuries, and at the time of transport he was considered stable. The 68-year old would unfortunately take a dramatic turn later on, and subsequently passed away as a result of his injuries.

When MVPD officers arrived on the scene they had also encountered another individual, who was identified as 32-year old, Astillo Sylvain. Sylvain according to the post issued by the MVPD to their official Facebook page, lived at the same location as the victim. During their investigation, the MVPD identified and soon after arrested Sylvain at the scene as a suspect in the stabbing.

Suspect Charged

After the arrest, Sylvain was taken into custody and charged in the incident. Officially, Sylvain has been charged with the crime of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

The release issued by the Mount Vernon Police Department concluded with thanks for the responding officers, detectives, and medical personnel for their "swift response and coordination". At this time, the investigation is still considered active and ongoing, with police stating that no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation are encouraged to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Contact with law enforcement will be considered and kept confidential. They can also be reached via the Anonymous tip line “Text-A-Tip” by texting MVPD with information to 847411.

