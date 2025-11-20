Police Arrest Suspect in Violent Rockland County Robbery and Assault Investigation

A horrific incident transpired earlier this week in the Town of Ramapo, as law enforcement was required for what was called a "violent robbery and assault". Law enforcement began their investigation immidiately and just recently announced that a suspect has been arrested and taken into custody.

Violent Robbery and Assault in Ramapo

The reported incident took place during the late night hours of Monday evening, November 17, 2025. In the press release issued by the Town of Ramapo Police Department, it stated that the happened on East Hickory Street, which is in the area of Hillcrest, in Ramapo.

Law enforcement received notification and responded to the scene at approximately 10:45p.m. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers located a female victim who reported that she had been approached by a masked man, dressed in dark clothing, and he was armed with a knife.

The masked assailant then proceeded to rob the victim, and fled the scene, injuring the victim in the process. It was not stated what the specific injuries the victim sustained were, however, the injuries were described as being serious in nature and required medical treatment. The victim was soon after transported to a local hospital.

Violent Suspect Arrested

Law enforcement have moved quickly in their investigation since Monday night, and those fast efforts have already proved fruitful with the recent announcement that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the robbery and assault.

The press release from the Town of Ramapo Police Department stated that the arrested suspect is a 47-year old man, and a resident of Spring Valley. Neither the name of the victim or the suspect were released publicly through the releases issued by Ramapo Police.

The arrested suspect has been charged with a list of charges that include multiple felony offenses. Officially the suspect has been charged with....

Attempted Murder 2nd Degree

Assault 1st Degree

Burglary 2nd Degree

Robbery 1st Degree

Stalking 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree

The suspect was processed at the Ramapo Police Department, and was later arraigned in Ramapo Town Court. Bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 secured bond or $1,500,000 partially secured for the Attempted Murder charge. For the charge of Burglary charge, bail was set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 secured bond or $1,000,000 partially secured.

The case is still under investigation at this time. The Town of Ramapo Police, ask for anyone with information or knowledge of this incident to contact their Department Investigations Division at (845) 357-2400.

