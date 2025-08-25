Suspect Arrested in Columbia County Car Wash Burglary

New York State Police were recently called to the scene of a local Columbia County car wash which had been burglarized. Despite the thief's best efforts, a clean get away was not in the cards, and law enforcement now has a suspect in custody.

Car Wash Burglary in Valatie

The burglary in question took place back on Monday, August 18, 2025, at a car wash located in the Village of Valatie, in Columbia County. The specific car wash in question that was victim to the burglary, was the Cantele’s Car Wash, located at 1011 Kinderhook Street.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers from the Livingston barracks arrived and began their investigation of the reported burglary. That investigation started on a strong note, as surveillance footage gathered at the scene recorded a male suspect "forcibly entering the business".

It was reported the the suspect stole an unspecified quantity of cash before fleeing the location on foot. Troopers then in a coordinated effort with other State Troopers, as well as both patrol and investigate units, canvased the area and quickly located and identified the suspect.

Car Wash Burglary Arrest

The suspect found by authorities was identified as 30-year old, Kevin Raymond Jr, of of Kinderhook, NY. After being found, Raymond Jr was placed under arrest and taken into custody. He was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a class D felony, was later arraigned and then remanded to the Columbia County Jail.

Like many types of crime in the state of New York, punishment if found guilty of this type of burglary can vary based on whether or not one owns a prior criminal record. For individuals who had no previous criminal record within a 10 year period, it is possible that a judge would not sentence them to any jail time.

However, if a prior criminal does exist then an individual could receive jail time as punishment, from anywhere between 2-4 years, with a maximum sentence of 7 years. In either scenario, probation could also apply to a punishment.

