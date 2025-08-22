Nursing Home Employee Arrested for Narcotics Theft in Columbia County

Members of the New York State Police were required at a nursing home and rehab facility recently in the town of Livingston, located in Columbia County. What ensued was an investigation into the discovery of missing narcotic medications from the facilities, and the arrest of a staff employee.

State Police Nursing Home Investigation

While information regarding the case was just recently released by the New York State Police, the incident took place nearly a month ago, back on July 26, 2025. According to the official press release, members of the Livingston Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center discovered that narcotic medications were missing from their premises inventory.

This discovery would result in the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at SP Livingston paying a visit to Livingston Hills, and opening an official investigation. The investigation was carried out in coordination with the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement.

The investigation would lead to authorities identifying a suspect, and that suspect was employed by Livingston Hills as a registered nurse. That nurse was identified as 56-year old, Edward Dwyer, of Latham, NY.

Dwyer in the investigation was found to have unlawfully taken and been in possession of controlled substances on multiple occasions without properly administering the medications to residents.

Nurse Arrested and Charged

This investigation and discovery would result in Dwyer being placed under arrest by authorities on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Dwyer now faces multiple charges including both felonies and misdemeanors. Dwyer was officially charged with....

One count of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree – Class E Felony

Ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree – Class E Felony

Three counts of Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanor

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Three counts of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud – Class A Misdemeanor

Following his arrest, Dwyer was taken into custody and processed by State Police. He was then released from custody and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Livingston Court. That ticket means Dwyer is expected to be back in court on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 6pm.

