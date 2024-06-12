Surprise Pop-Up Bakery Coming to Dutchess County

A surprise Father's Day weekend pop-up will give food lovers a sneak preview of Dutchess County's most anticipated new eatery.

Hudson Valley foodies have been waiting patiently for the opening of La Sorella. The cafe has been under construction next to Il Figlio Enoteca on Main Street in Fishkill for almost a year. Owner Scott Rosenberg chose the name La Sorella because it means "the sister", complementing its "big brother" next door.

What Will Be on the Menu at La Sorella?

Rosenberg says that La Sorella will serve breakfast and dinner in a casual atmosphere. The cafe will focus on breakfast and lunch with pastries, paninis, espresso, salads and other lighter menu items available to dine in or take out.

The business will also include an Italian Mercato, or market, where customers can shop for specialty items like pasta, the restaurant's own olive oil and even items such as candles.

Il Figlio is known almost as well for its spectacular interior design as its award-winning Italian fare. Rosenberg says that La Sorella's ambiance will be even more breathtaking. While he wouldn't reveal any specific details, he did say to "look for the trees". We're not sure what that means, but curious customers will be able to get their first peek inside the cafe at a special event this weekend.

Surprise Pop-Up Happening This Weekend

While the cafe is still a week or so away from opening, diners can get their first taste of La Sorella this weekend during a special pop-up "bake sale".

The restaurant will open its doors on Saturday and Sunday to sell pastries, coffee, retail goods and gift cards from 8m to Noon.

