Have you noticed your utility bills continuing to rise? You aren't the only one and now a Dutchess County politician wants to change that.

Assemblyman Anil Beephan, Jr. (R,C-East Fishkill) shared on Facebook Sunday, a copy of his letter to NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli requesting an investigation into the delivery charges for utility customers specifically imposed by Central Hudson and NYSEG.

"Today, I’m joining a bipartisan, statewide request for the NY State Comptroller to investigate utility expenses," the Assemblyman's Facebook post reads. "I’ve seen Assemblymembers from both parties demanding answers about their local utilities — and now I’m adding Central Hudson and NYSEG to that call."

"Families in my community are experiencing severe and sudden increases in their monthly utility bills. A troubling pattern has emerged: delivery charges are rising far faster than actual energy usage, making it nearly impossible for households to understand, anticipate, or manage their costs," the letter reads. "These increases raise serious concerns about how charges are calculated, allocated, and passed on to ratepayers."

The letter is calling on the comptroller to examine:

How delivery charges are calculated and justified;

How rising delivery costs relate to utility profits and cost-recovery practices;

Whether current incentives shield utilities from financial risk while exposing consumers to escalating bills;

Whether existing oversight mechanisms provide sufficient transparency and accountability for ratepayers.

"New Yorkers should not be forced to choose between heating their homes and meeting other basic needs," Beephan writes.

Utility Rates in New York

According to an article shared on the NYS Senate website in April 2025, "Over the last few years, residents across New York State have been receiving abnormally high electric and gas bills from their utility companies, such as New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Central Hudson."

According to a press release from the Empire Center for Public Policy on January 15, the organization warns of "sharp increases in New York electricity prices."

They reported New York households pay some of the highest electricity prices in the nation, according to the Empire Center’s and the U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

In October, rates in New York rose 7.6% from the previous year, making the rates 50% HIGHER than the U.S. average.

You can see updates on energy rates in New York and how they compare to other states with the Empire Center's monthly reports.

The Governor's Utility Rates Protections Proposal

In her 2026 State of the State address, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled her proposal to protect New Yorkers from rapidly increasing utility rates.

“As we grapple with frequent attacks from the federal government on energy progress and prices, I remain laser-focused on energy affordability and reliability in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “We will continue to protect our most vulnerable by making investments in energy affordability programs like Empower+ while holding utility companies accountable to protect consumers from unfair practices. My commitment to an all-of-the-above approach will ensure we keep the lights on and prices down.”

The proposal includes reforms to protect New Yorkers from rising utility costs by introducing the NYS Affordable Utilities Omnibus Legislation.

The proposal includes:

Requiring Data Centers To Pay Their Fair Share and Streamlining Interconnections for Job-Creating Businesses

Establishing a Nuclear Reliability Backbone for a Zero-Emission Grid and Ensuring New York’s Nuclear Power Future Is Built by and for New Yorkers

Protecting New York’s Energy Grid From Cyber Threats

Supporting Solar Deployment in Public Schools

Establishing a Sales Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations

Supporting Farms Through the Sun and Soil Program