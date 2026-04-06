Hudson Valley Man Wins Mega Millions Lottery Drawing

The Hudson Valley has crowned a new multi-millionaire.

A Dutchess County man is now $2 million richer after hitting big on a recent Mega Millions drawing. And while it wasn't the big jackpot, it's still life-changing money.

NY Lottery/Google Maps NY Lottery/Google Maps loading...

According to the New York Lottery, Daniel Van Voorhis of Fishkill recently claimed his prize after matching five numbers in the January 23 Mega Millions drawing.

Dutchess County Player Doubles Prize

Van Voorhis matched the first five numbers drawn that night: 30, 42, 49, 53 and 66. The Mega Ball was 04. Normally, matching those five numbers wins $1 million. But this particular ticket included a randomly assigned 2X multiplier, doubling the prize to $2 million.

After required withholdings, Van Voorhis received a lump sum payment of $1,299,163. That’s still more than enough to pay off a mortgage, buy a new car or even appear on one of those reality shows where they help you find your dream vacation home.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Winning Ticket Sold in Orange County

While a majority of big winners seem to purchase their tickets at the Smokes 4 Less location in Newburgh, this time it was not the location of the $2 million ticket. The New York Lottery says Van Voorhis purchased the ticket at the Citgo Food Mart on County Route 1 in Pine Island, located in Orange County.

Lottery Sales Help Fund Schools

While the winner is celebrating, the New York Lottery says the Mega Millions game continues to generate significant funding for education. During the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the game produced $358,368,853 in total sales statewide.

School districts in Dutchess County received $54,202,913 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that same time period.

So even if you didn’t win the $2,000,000 prize, many in the local community will still see a benefit from the lottery. As for Van Voorhis, life just changed in a very big way.

America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins Just how lucky is your state? A new list has determined which states have won the most money from either the Powerball or MegaMillions in the last 10 years. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal