Supreme Court Rules Against NYC’s Strict Carry Laws

Some changes to the purchase laws for semi-automatic rifles were introduced to New York earlier this month. There will be more guns in big cities and you may not even know it.

Conceal carry permits allow individuals who can legally own a firearm to carry it on their person. The Supreme Court made a decision that ruled against New York City's strict rules against allowing law-abiding citizens the right to conceal a gun within the 5 boroughs.

New York State Conceal Carry Laws

New York State allows residents to legally obtain a pistol. Getting permission to carry it legally is a different story. Conceal carry permits are obtainable in other New York Counties but New York City has had a ban on guns and permits to carry there were extremely difficult to get.

According to research from the National Institute of Justice, guns are used thousands of times per year for defensive purposes. Would allowing people to conceal carry help with the violent crime numbers that are currently plaguing the city? Some think so, but Governor Kathy Hochul has a different opinion.

According to NBC New York, the NYPD will have to create a new pistol permit that will require training in weapon safety. There's no timeline on how long this could take.

