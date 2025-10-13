The Moon is about to get bigger and even brighter than usual. The year's closest Supermoon will arrive soon above New York state and everywhere, and this will be brightest one of 2025.

If the news sounds a bit familiar, then you're certainly not alone. The most recent Supermoon was only back October 6, as EarthSky had reported that the the Super Harvest moon will be seen in the south near midnight, and then drops low in the west just before sunrise October 7.

Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. Some would say, it's just a full moon but slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective.

Closest Supermoon to Earth Arrives Soon Above New York State

EarthSky reports that the full Super Hunter’s Moon will arrive on November 5 at 8:19 AM, and it will be the closest supermoon of the year. Hunter's Moons are full moons that arrive in October or ealry November, and they get their name from the time of year when hunters would gather and store meat for the coming winter.

If you happen to miss the next Supermoon, then you won't have to wait long for one after. earth sky reports that the last Supermoon of 2025 will arrive December 4.

