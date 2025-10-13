Closest Supermoon to Earth Arrives Soon Above New York State

Closest Supermoon to Earth Arrives Soon Above New York State

Chayanan

The Moon is about to get bigger and even brighter than usual. The year's closest Supermoon will arrive soon above New York state and everywhere, and this will be brightest one of 2025.

If the news sounds a bit familiar, then you're certainly not alone. The most recent Supermoon was only back October 6, as EarthSky had reported that the the Super Harvest moon will be seen in the south near midnight, and then drops low in the west just before sunrise October 7.

Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. Some would say, it's just a full moon but slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective.

Closest Supermoon to Earth Arrives Soon Above New York State 

EarthSky reports that the full Super Hunter’s Moon will arrive on November 5 at 8:19 AM, and it will be the closest supermoon of the year. Hunter's Moons are full moons that arrive in October or ealry November, and they get their name from the time of year when hunters would gather and store meat for the coming winter.

See Also: Meteor Shower Known For Producing 'Meteor Storms' Arrives in New York State

If you happen to miss the next Supermoon, then you won't have to wait long for one after. earth sky reports that the last Supermoon of 2025 will arrive December 4.

See Also: New York State Resident Reports Large Flying Saucer With Spinning Lights

15 New York State Observatories To View Space Like The James Webb

NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope have gotten the world excited about space once again. With breathtaking photos from space, it's safe to assume that we've all got a little bit of "Space Fever." Where can you look at stars across New York State? Where are the top observatories and places to view space?

If you're looking to look at the stars, these are some of the top places to sit back and relax from Earth to see them. We did the research for you, and we know these are open to the public. Here's a list of 15 observatories to check out:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Articles, News

More From WPDH-WPDA