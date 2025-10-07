A resident in New York state recently documented a very strange encounter, that they claim involved an alleged large flying saucer. The sighting allegedly occurred late Monday night, when the witness said they were "driving past a field in a truck on 41A" and saw the flying saucer shaped aircraft.

The report filed to the National Unidentified Flying Saucer Reporting Center described the mystery object as being around 40 feet in diameter. The witness said the object was not moving, but the lights around it were rapidly spinning.

The resident says that the sighting happened on a "quiet fall night", with calm weather and no wind at the time.

New York State Resident Reports Large Flying Saucer With Spinning Lights

The upstate New York resident said they witnessed an object with spinning lights that changed color and emitted no sound, hovering over what the witness thinks was a cornfield.

The alleged encounter happened in Skaneateles.

See Also: Resident Reports UFO Descending Near New York State Thruway

The report says that the person observed a "large, disc-shaped aerial object hovering low over a field adjacent to the roadway". The object appeared to be approximately 40 feet in diameter, dark or black in color, and had a smooth, metallic surface with no visible seams, markings, or external structures such as wings or propellers, says the report.

The craft was completely silent. The witness says that the windows of their vehicle were open, and there was "no engine noise, wind disturbance, or any other audible sound typically associated with an aircraft of that size."

The witness claims that there was a "prominent circular light was located at or near the center of the object", that "rotated or pulsed continuously and changed colors rapidly—cycling through extremely bright shades of red, purple, blue, green, and white."

The "brightness and rapid transitions of color illuminated the field below in a vivid, almost unreal manner", says the witness.

See Also: New York State Resident Reports Possible UFO Abduction

After observing the craft for a short time, the witness says they continued driving and then the object disappeared. The reports claims that there was no other aircraft observed in the area at the time.