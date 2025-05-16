City of Poughkeepsie gets new fast food restaurant in long-vacant building.

Super Kennedy Fried Chicken is a popular fast-food chain with several locations across the Hudson Valley, including Newburgh and the Bronx. These establishments are known for their delicious fried chicken, wings, and a variety of comfort foods.

Many Super Kennedy Fried Chicken locations, including the Newburgh branch, offer a full halal menu. Halal foods are permissible foods according to Islamic dietary laws. Generally, this includes meats like beef, lamb, goat, chicken, and turkey, as well as seafood like fish and shellfish. Vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, legumes, and eggs are also considered halal, as are dairy products and honey.

A building on the corner of Main and South Cherry Street in Poughkeepsie that has been empty for over a decade is now the home of Super Kennedy Chicken & Burger with a full Halal menu. An interesting note about the new restaurant is that its just a block away from a Kennedy Fried Chicken (no affiliation) and a few blocks from a Crown Fried Chicken (both similar restaurants that offer the same type of food.)

The question remans, is there really a need for another similar style restaurant within such close proximity to two others. And how does a restaurant get away with being called Super Kennedy without being affiliated with the Kennedy Fried Chicken just a block away? Things that definitely make you wonder, but I guess there's always room for some new competition in town.

We stopped by to visit the new Super Kennedy Chicken & Burger on what appeared to be their first day open Thursday. The building is nice and clean, and spacious with lots of delicious food offering and even tables and chairs for inside dining. Staff was very friendly and allowed us to take photos of the new establishment. If in the area, be sure to visit Suer Kennedy Chicken & Burger at 522 Main Street Poughkeepsie.

