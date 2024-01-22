Viral Burger Joint Takes Over Popular Poughkeepsie Cafe

A family-owned burger joint with a cult following has taken over a popular Poughkeepsie cafe and is adding breakfast to the menu.

Customers will go to some pretty great lengths in pursuit of the perfectly constructed burger. Luckily, one of the most sought-after burger spots is now making it easier for their fans to wrap their mouths around their insanely popular smash burgers.

At the beginning of 2023, burger fans were waiting in long lines just to get a taste of Dāmel Harrison's Sundaze Burgers. Harrison set up a small shop in the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory that was only open on Sundays with a limited menu of burgers and hand-cut fries, thus the name "Sundaze".

As word spread of these one-of-a-kind smash burgers, Harrison found himself in high demand. Loyal customers were clamoring for his food, allowing Sundaze Burgers to add a weekly pop-up at King's Court Brewery in Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie New York Instagram/sundazeburgers loading...

Why are Sundaze Burgers in Such High Demand?

According to Harrison, it all comes down to quality ingredients and attention to detail. In addition to his classic "OG Burger", Sundaze serves up the Bacon Papi which consists of a 1/4 lb beef patty topped with a homemade coffee bacon jam, Munster cheese, caramelized onions, and the restaurant's proprietary Sundaze sauce.

There are also other selections like the Harlem Chili Burger a super-tasty chicken sandwich and other surprises like a killer lobster quesadilla. Of course, no Sundaze Burger meal is complete without the restaurant's popular hand-cut fries.

Poughkeepsie, New York Instagram/sudazeburgers loading...

Sundaze Burgers Finds New Permanent Home in Poughkeepsie

Harrison moved last year from the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory to a stall at the Academy. Weathering the storm during the Academy's closure of its food hall, Sundaze Burgers has been the only stall open and has now taken over the Cornerstone Cafe.

Sundaze Burgers will now be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and will now be adding breakfast to the menu as well. Harrison says the breakfast menu will include favorites like pancakes, breakfast quesadillas and healthy options such as fresh fruit bowls and yogurt parfaits. There will also be a menu of breakfast sandwiches with a variety of different combinations.

Poughkeepsie New York Instagram/sundazeburgers loading...

New Hours of Operation for Sundaze Burgers in Poughkeepsie

You'll now find Sundaze Burgers at the cafe inside the Academy at 33 Academy St. in Poughkeepsie. Breakfast will be available from 8am to Noon on Mondays through Saturday with a brunch menu available on Sundays from 11am to 3pm.

Lunch and dinner will be served starting at Noon on Mondays through Saturdays and after brunch on Sundays (or Sundaze?).

You can find more information on Sundaze Burgers' new operating hours and menu on their official Instagram account.

More to Come from Sundaze Burgers

Harrison has also announced that he is currently working on more food concepts to add even more dining options to the vacant stalls at the Academy, so stay tuned to find out what he's cooking up. We're getting hungry just thinking about it.

5 Incredible and Local Hudson Valley Burgers You Can Only Get These Amazing Burgers in the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor