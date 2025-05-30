A young Hudson Valley resident and his alleged accomplice are being charged in the attempted murder of a man earlier this month.

According to prosecutors, John Selja Jr. of Monroe and Andrew Delrio of Washingtonville were involved in an attempted robbery that resulted in a brazen shooting in Port Jervis, New York.

On the evening of May 6, the alleged victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when police say Selja and Delrio attempted to steal property from him. According to the District Attorney's office, the driver pushed Selja back in an attempt to defend himself, causing Selja to point a gun at him. The 22-year-old allegedly shot the victim several times.

According to reports, the driver escaped and miraculously drove himself to the hospital, where he was able to identify his assailants. Police obtained a search warrant for Selja's home, where they recovered a gun. Investigators concluded that the weapon was a ballistic match to the shell casings recovered from the scene of the crime.

Orange County Men Charged in Brutal Shooting

On Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney's office announced that the two men were indicted in the shooting. Selja was officially charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Both Selja and Delrio were charged with Attempted Robbery in the First Degree and two counts of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree. Additionally, Delrio was charged with Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree.

Both men were sent back to Orange County Jail, where they await court dates next month.

