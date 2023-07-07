Summer Sundays Series Set for Big Return in Poughkeepsie

Popular free, monthly outdoor music series on Cannon Street kicks off in July.

Cannon Street has seen quite a revitalization in recent years, thanks to some area businesses including Revel 32, which has become an area hotspot and must-visit entertainment spot in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1845 as a Methodist Church and later expanded in 1895. The iconic building in the City of Poughkeepsie underwent a transformation in recent years to become a one-of-a-kind event space in the area at 32 Cannon St.

Revel 32 has been hosting some premiere Hudson Valley events, including their new Friday Night Live Music Series, bringing top-notch entertainment to the venue every other Friday. They also hosted the first annual Queen City International Wine Festival earlier this year, and the popular Kings or Queens of the Cover Bands contest just last month. Revel 32 was also recently crowned Best Party Venue by Hudson Valley Magazine for 2023. They add that to a list of other accolades since opening back in 2019 including Best Wedding Venue, Best Live Events and Best Small Scale Events.

Canon Street Businesses Participating in Summer Sundays

Revel 32 joins the Summer Sundays series along with other Canon Street businesses like 1915 Wine Cellar and King's Court Brewing Company.

Get our free mobile app

Summer Sundays On Cannon Street

Revel 32 Revel 32 loading...

Revel 32, 1915 Wine Cellar and King's Court Brewing Company will all participate in Summer Sundays (the second Sunday of each month) along with local vendors and free outdoor live music on Cannon Street starting this Sunday, July 9 with live music from Boscoe & The Storm. There will also be craft vendors, games, food and drink including craft beer, wine, and cocktails, plus activities for the kids. The event runs from 1pm-5pm.