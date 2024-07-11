Huge Summer Fest Event Coming to Ulster County, NY
King's Court and Locust Grove breweries will be collaborating together again for their next event in Milton, NY.
After collaborating on the Spring Fest event this past April, Poughkeepsie's King's Court Brewing Company and Locust Grove Brewing Company in Milton are getting ready for their next collaboration, Summer Fest!
King's Court Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery, located in the historic King's Court Hotel at 40 Cannon St, in downtown Poughkeepsie. They feature weekly events like trivia, happy hour, game night, and live music.
Locust Grove Brewing Company has orchard-fresh cider and unique craft beer options, all with a great view, set right beside the Hudson River in Milton. They also host weekly events including live music.
Summer Fest! A Collaborative Event
Get ready for another huge event with King's Court Brewing Company and Locust Grove Brewing Company teaming together at the Locust Grove Brewing Company Farm on Sunday, July 21 from noon to 6 pm. The all-day event will feature craft beer, cider and wine, and their kicking it up a notch this time with the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck on site!
Will you look at that lobster roll!
Along with the great Food from Cousins Maine Lobster, there will be live music from DownstateDuo, so bring the family out and hang all day. All in all, this looks like a super fun event that should not be missed! Mark your calendar for Summer Fest in Milton on Sunday, July 21. Locust Grove Brewing Company is located at 162 N Rd, Milton, NY.
