Two local breweries will be collaborating together for Spring Fest in Milton, NY.

A collaborative event between two area breweries, Spring Fest will see King's Court Brewing Company out of Poughkeepsie teaming up with Locust Grove Brewing Company for a fun-filled day for the whole family.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

King's Court Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery, located in the historic King's Court Hotel at 40 Cannon St, in downtown Poughkeepsie. They feature weekly events like trivia, happy hour, game night, and live music.

Locust Grove Brewing Company Facebook Locust Grove Brewing Company Facebook loading...

Locust Grove Brewing Company orchard-fresh cider and unique craft beer options, all with a great view, set right beside the Hudson River in Milton. They also host weekly events including live music.

Get our free mobile app

King's Court Brewing Company Facebook King's Court Brewing Company Facebook loading...

Spring Fest! A Collaborative Event

Get ready for a huge event with King's Court Brewing Company and Locust Grove Brewing Company teaming together at the Locust Grove Brewing Company Farm on Sunday, April 21 from noon to 6 pm. The all-day event will feature craft beer, cider and wine along with food trucks and live music from American Roots rock band Paynes Gray Sky. Plus ax throwing and face painting.

All in all, this looks like a super fun event that should not be missed! Mark your calendar for Spring Fest in Milton on Sunday, April 26. Locust Grove Brewing Company is located at 162 N Rd, Milton, NY.

Spotlight on Milton, New York Let's look around Milton, New York. Wait until you see all the things this small historic Hudson Valley town has to offer. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn