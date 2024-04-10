Huge Spring Fest Event Coming to Ulster County, New York

Huge Spring Fest Event Coming to Ulster County, New York

Facebook

Two local breweries will be collaborating together for Spring Fest in Milton, NY.

A collaborative event between two area breweries, Spring Fest will see King's Court Brewing Company out of Poughkeepsie teaming up with Locust Grove Brewing Company for a fun-filled day for the whole family.

Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Known For Best Wings Closing

Google Maps
loading...

King's Court Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery, located in the historic King's Court Hotel at 40 Cannon St, in downtown Poughkeepsie. They feature weekly events like trivia, happy hour, game night, and live music.

Locust Grove Brewing Company Facebook
loading...

Locust Grove Brewing Company orchard-fresh cider and unique craft beer options, all with a great view, set right beside the Hudson River in Milton. They also host weekly events including live music.

WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app
King's Court Brewing Company Facebook
loading...

Spring Fest! A Collaborative Event

Get ready for a huge event with King's Court Brewing Company and Locust Grove Brewing Company teaming together at the Locust Grove Brewing Company Farm on Sunday, April 21 from noon to 6 pm. The all-day event will feature craft beer, cider and wine along with food trucks and live music from American Roots rock band Paynes Gray Sky. Plus ax throwing and face painting.

All in all, this looks like a super fun event that should not be missed! Mark your calendar for Spring Fest in Milton on Sunday, April 26. Locust Grove Brewing Company is located at 162 N Rd, Milton, NY.

Spotlight on Milton, New York

Let's look around Milton, New York. Wait until you see all the things this small historic Hudson Valley town has to offer.

Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

Gallery Credit: Tara Saglimbeni

Filed Under: King's Court Brewing Company, Locust Grove Brewing Company, Milton NY, Spring Fest, Ulster County
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA